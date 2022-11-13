Children's Day 2022: History, facts, quotes and more

Children’s Day is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was born on November 14, 1889. Known for his affection for kids he also established Children’s Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for children. Children’s Day is celebrated in India on November 14 and is popularly known as ‘Bal Diwas’

History

In India Children’s Day has been celebrated since 1956, when it was marked on November 20 in accordance with the United Nations as “Universal Children’s Day.”

However, the day was chosen to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary after his passing in 1964. Since then, India has recognised November 14 as Children’s Day.

Significance

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society. Apart from his birth anniversary, the day is also celebrated to raise awareness on children education, rights and to seek proper care for all.

The importance of improving children’s welfare and securing their future is highlighted on Children’s Day.

Facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru:

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru never received the Nobel Prize though he was nominated for the same 11 times between the years 1950 and 1955. He was nominated largely for his work in peace.

He earned his honours degree in Natural Science in the year 1910 after he enrolled in Trinity College in Cambridge in the year 1907.

He returned to India in August 1912 and attempted to establish himself as a barrister by enrolling as an advocate with the Allahabad High Court.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was from a Pandit family in Kashmir.

He wrote an autobiography while incarcerated in 1935. It was named “Toward Freedom,” which was released in the United States in 1936.

It was on 27 May 1964 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru passed away after a massive heart attack and around 1.5 million people turned out to witness his cremation.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was sent to prison nine different times during the country’s fight for independence. In total, the British imprisoned Nehru for 3259 days, which is equivalent to 9 years of his life.

He was the first one to propose complete National Independence in the year 1927 and forego all ties binding Indians to the British Empire, including the Indian Civil Service (ICS).

Pandit jawaharlal Nehru also joined Annie Beasant’s 1916-founded Home Rule League out of tremendous admiration and support for the work of the activist. He is also known as the “Architect of Modern India.”

Quotes on Children’s Day:

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” – Paulo Coelho

“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” – Nelson Mandela

“Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility.”- Kate Douglas Wiggin

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” – Denis Waitley

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” – Rabindranath Tagore

