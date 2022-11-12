Good demand for all categories of tea during Sale 45

Kolkata: Good demand for all categories of tea was marked during Sale-45 which was held here, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings during the sale on November 9, 10 and 11 amounted to 2,34,762 packages comprising 1,21,504 packages of CTC, 69,692 packages of Orthodox, 3,525 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 40,041packages of Dust tea.

The total offerings increased by 5.91 per cent and total demand for all categories increased by 8.59 per cent during this auction, it said.

CTC leaf met with good demand and a total of 25,00,860 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 209.66 per kg. Around 24.89 per cent of total demand was claimed at a higher price level while 16.75 per cent was demanded at below Rs 150 per kg.

Hindustan Unilever was active and TCPL was selective. Western India was interested on liquoring tea. Exporters operated on bolder brokens and fannings. Local and other internals registered fair support.

Orthodox offerings again marked strong demand for two consecutive sessions. A total of 14,91,022 kg of different types was sold at an average price of Rs 296.39 per kg. About 79.95 per cent of total demand was in evidence at above Rs 250 per kg and only 5.99 per cent was claimed below Rs 150 per kg. Middle East registered good support. CIS operated actively.

Darjeeling leaf saw a fair demand during this sale and a total of 42,987 kg was sold at an average price of Rs 373.53 per kg. Around 32.32 per cent of total demand was marked at above Rs 500 per kg and 27.41 per cent was claimed at below Rs 200 per kg.

Hindustan Unilever was active while TCPL remained selective. Exporters saw good support. Local and other internals also operated.

Dust teas met with strong demand once again. A total of 10,56,021 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 225.05 per kg. About 37.78 per cent of total demand was marked at above Rs 250 per kg and only 13.08 per was claimed at below Rs150 per kg.

Major blenders were active. Good support from Western India and fair support from local dealers and other internals was marked.

