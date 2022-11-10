Guwahati: Military Intelligence Unit of TriShakti Corps and Civil Police, in a joint operation, apprehended a person posing as a Junior Commissioned Officer of Army.

Based on earlier inputs, Military Intelligence Unit was on the lookout for the person and a deliberate operation was planned and executed over the last four months.

On confirmation of his activities and whereabouts, Military Intelligence Unit, along with Civil Police, launched a joint operation on November 10 and apprehended the imposter from Bagdogra Airport Morh Market.

The imposter has been identified as one Rajesh Dutraj alias Bikas Chetri, 38, from Chingga village, Naxalbari.

The seized items include applications for Army recruitment. In the initial investigation, the imposter accepted that he has been operating for four-five years. He has been actively involved in touting and duping potential candidates during the recruitment and was making money on false promises.

