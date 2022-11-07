Kartik Purnima 2022: Puja, Rituals and Significance

Kartik Purnima is one of the major festival of the Hindu people where they observe a day long fast. According to the Hindu texts, the month of Kartik Purnima is best as compared to the other months. If the legends are to be believed, worshipping on the day of Kartik Purnima gives a virtue equivalent to worshipping for 1 month in return.

Kartik Purnima also known as Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 8 this year as lunar eclipse is also going to take place in the same day. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura on this day because of which Kartik Purrnima is also known as Tripuri Purnima.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Date

This year, the tithi of Kartik Purnima will start at 4:15 pm on November 7, 2022, and will end at 4:31 pm on November 8 2022. The entire month of Kartik is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, on this day Lord Hari is chanted, tapas, and worshipped, by hundreds of devotees.

Kartik Purnima Rituals

If the religious texts are to be believed, following the rituals of Kartik Purnima religiously erases the sins committed in this life and also virtue can be attained.

According to Hindu religious gurus, if a person takes a bath on Kartik Purnima water mixed with cardamom-saffron, milk, turmeric or black sesame, then various types of obstacles are removed from ones life.

Significance of Kartik Puja

Kartik Puja plays a significant role in the life of devotees who strictly follow the rituals throughout the Kartik month.

It is believed that this is the favourite month of Lord Vishnu so people who are into spirituality and religious activities can activate their Chakras, which further leads to balanced lifestyle.

