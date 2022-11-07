Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. It is one of the most significant festivals of the Sikh community and is celebrated across the globe. The day usually falls between October-November, and this year it will be celebrated on November 8.

The birth anniversary is one of the most significant festivals for the followers of the community. The day is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv, which falls on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date

This year Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 8, 2022. The day will also be the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

History and Significance of Guru Purab

According to sources, Guru Nanak Dev was born in the year 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima at Talwandi Nankana Sahib. That is why on this day various programmes along with kirtan are organised in the country and abroad.

It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev laid the foundation of Sikh society. The festival honours his life, legacy, and achievements. All his teachings are put together to form the sacred book called Guru Granth Sahib, the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism.

The celebrations are generally similar for all Sikhs — only the hymns are different. It usually commences with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions, which begin at the Gurudwara. Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, ‘Akhand Path’ or a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs) is held in the Gurudwaras.

One day prior to Gurupurab, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organised and led by the ‘Panj Pyaras’. Leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak, while devotees sing hymns and recite ‘katha’. It is followed by preparing a wholesome meal called ‘langar’ by volunteers, which is offered to everybody irrespective of caste, religion, and creed at Gurudwaras.

