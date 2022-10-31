Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, today said the government is also keenly examining the environmental implications of coal and oil exploration while also ensuring that the rich mineral resources are properly exploited for the benefit of the region.

Joshi said this while speaking to the media at the first Northeast Geology & Mining Ministers Conclave in Nagaland today.

There have been concerns raised by many on the adverse environmental implications of coal and oil exploration in the Northeast.

Addressing the conference, Joshi spoke of his concerns regarding auctioning process in the Northeast region and urged the state governments to resolve the issues pertaining to auctions in different states of the Northeast.

He added that the establishment of resources and their successful auction will bring economic prosperity through revenue augmentation, employment generation, and industry influx which will further lead to overall growth and development of the NER.

“The successful auctioning of the blocks can also act as a catalyst to bring other financing sources to the region,” he said.

Joshi said the Northeast region has been accorded top priority for development under the Prime Minister’s agenda of transforming India. The Northeastern region is the focal point of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, he said.

“The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has taken up 108 projects in NER on different mineral commodities during the last five years and 23 mineral exploration projects on various commodities in NER in 2022-23,” Joshi said.

The minister said the government is also funding projects through National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). Two mineral exploration projects of limestone & Iron ore of Nagaland funded by NMET have been already completed. NMET is also providing financial assistance for the procurement of machinery/ laboratory equipment/ instruments etc. to state DGMs up to 10% of the total approved exploration projects in a year. A Joint Working Group has been constituted by the Ministry of Mines for different states to resolve several issues related to the process of auctioning.

Assuring complete support, Joshi further stated that the Ministry through GSI and the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) can organize training programs for states Geologists and other functionaries for their capacity building. Such programs can be organized by GSI in its Shillong Centre or GSITI at Hyderabad as per the convenience of the states.

Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines said the Ministry is focused on increasing the pace of exploration of minerals in the country as well as on the auction of mineral blocks.

“GSI is focusing on completing the National Baseline Geoscience Data Generation programme in the country and has increased its focus on the exploration of critical minerals in the NE region. Recently, three projects of more than Rs. 10 crores have been sanctioned from NMET to the state of Assam,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Mines and its bodies GSI, IBM, and MECL will be extending full support to the state governments.

