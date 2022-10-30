Guwahati: B2B e-commerce company mjunction has taken a step forward in the agro-commodities space by setting up an e-marketplace of large cardamom for producers and sellers registered with the Spices Board of India.

The e-commerce company mjunction will facilitate the e-selling of large cardamom on its platform to buyers all over India.

This is the first time that large cardamom will be sold on an online platform. The formal launch of the e-selling project happened last week at a seminar organised by the Spices Board of India at Dimapur in Nagaland. The first online event will be conducted soon for a Farmer-Producer Company (FPC) of Phek, Nagaland.

“We are happy to be a part of this digitisation initiative of Spices Board. In fact, we plan to extend our platform to other FPCs as well so that more buyers can take advantage of our transparent and efficient processes,” mjunction’s MD Vinaya Varma said.

Secretary of Spices Board D Sathiyan said this platform was expected to bring in better price realization, raise quality consciousness, usher in transparency and efficiency in the trade and facilitate other value-added services for large cardamom growers of the north-east region.

“I appreciate mjunction’s interest in associating with the Board on this initiative, and hope that the maiden pilot event will be conducted by early December,” he said.

This e-selling initiative with mjunction is part of the Spices Board’s initiatives to promote the indigenous spices of the Northeast aimed at building a steady supply chain for the locally grown large cardamom of the region, Sathiyan added.

The company mjunction will soon commence online training and demo sessions with all buyers in order to ensure seamless e-selling events. It will also provide adoption support to the FPCs who will use its platform to sell large cardamom.

Large cardamom production stood at more than 8800 MT last year in India, with Sikkim being one of the major producers, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Varma said, “I am hopeful that our partnership with Spices Board will pave the way for more and more FPCs taking the digital route to sell their produce.”

