Sachin undergoes surgery; out of Asian boxing c’ships squad

Guwahati: Ahead of the Asian boxing championships starting October 30 in Amman, Jordan, the Indian contingent suffered a jolt after former youth world champion Sachin Siwach was ruled out due to a surgery.

Sachin, who recently bagged a silver at the 36th National Games in Gujarat, was forced out of the continental meet after going under the knife for appendicitis on Tuesday at the Manipal Hospital in Patiala. He will be out of action for close to two weeks.

“Sachin complained of pain on Sunday, and was taken to the hospital for preliminary tests. On Tuesday, his ultrasound results suggested the need for immediate surgery for removal of appendicitis, and he was operated the same day,” a BFI source told EastMojo.

“He has been advised rest for a couple of weeks which means he will miss the Asian championships. He had a good chance to get a medal but for now he needs rest,” the source added.

Maharashtra’s Ananta Chopade has been named as a replacement for Sachin in the 54kg category.

At the Asian championships in the capital city of Jordan, multiple Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will spearhead the men’s challenge that includes the likes of two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Md Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender (+92kg). Govind Sahani (48kg) and Sparsh Kumar (51kg) are the other members of the men’s team.

Among the women, the Assam duo of Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Ankushita Boro (66kg) will look forward to extending their domination in the ring after winning gold medals at the National Games. Among the others, Haryana pugilists Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Preeti (54kg) will be in action along with Simranjit Kaur Baath (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Pooja (70kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Alfiya (+81kg).

Reigning Commonwealth Games champions Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Amit Panghal (51kg) have decided to skip the continental meet.

