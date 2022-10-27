PR ministry not for sensationalism, B'luru Archbishop tells church PROs

Bengaluru: The Public Relations (PR) ministry of the church is not for creating sensationalism at the expense of accuracy, said Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru at the PR training programme organised by the media apostolate of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in collaboration with SIGNIS India.

“The church is a public body and so its relationship with others is important,” said Archbishop Machado, adding, “As a special ministry of the church, it has to be honest, credible, transparent and approachable.”

Addressing the 62 PROs from all over the country, the Archbishop said, “Our PR ministry has to be in line with the good of the society. We should have Bible in one hand and newspapers in the other.”

The participants at the three-day training included Christian media professionals and communication heads from dioceses and religious congregations, vicar generals, priests, women religious and lay persons.

“As Church PROs, our job is not only to speak but also to listen to the voice of the people so that we can address the issues better,” said Machado.

Speaking to the participants, Father Stephen Alathara, Deputy General Secretary of CCBI, said, “To be a good relationship officer of the Church, we first need to have a good relationship with Jesus. And in this way, the PR ministry of the Church is different and special.”

The resource team of the training included Father Stanley Kozhichira, SIGNIS Asia President, Father Babu Joseph, former secretary to Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, Varghese Joseph, editor of Indian Catholic Matters, Bansi Kalapppa of Indian Express, Advocate Joseph Anil Kumar, Kantharaj, PRO of Bangalore Archdiocese, Father Cyril Victor, Nolan Pinto and Juby Thomas.

Participants appreciated the content of the training, which included a mock press conference and highlights on useful social media plugins. “It is the first time I am attending such a training and it has opened my eyes to the important role of a PR office,” said Advocate Jyothi Mary, a Bethany Sister, working at the legal department of Bengaluru Archdiocese. “The training was totally useful and it has made me realise the power of social media,” said Sister Jenova, media coordinator of Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph.

“The fact that the training has brought together many PR professionals of the Church from all over the country itself is a big success of the programme and listening to different challenges in Indian Church and how the PR team handled them has given us some fresh insights into how to face the challenges that lie ahead,” said Father Joshan Rodrigues, managing editor the Examiner of Bombay Archdiocese.

