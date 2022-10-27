Dawoodi Bohra leader meets family of pilot killed in Arunachal chopper crash

Udaipur: Dawoodi Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin met and expressed condolences to the family members of Major Mustafa Zakiuddin, who died in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his ongoing tour to several towns in the Mewar region in Rajasthan, Saifuddin visited Major Zakiuddin’s house in the Kheroda area of Udaipur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“He consoled the family members of Major Mustafa and acknowledged his sacrifice while performing duties for the country,” a statement said.

Major Zakiuddin was among the five soldiers who died during the Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21.

Hailing from the Dawoodi Bohra community of Udaipur, he served in the Indian Army for six years.

He was buried with military honors at Khanjipeer cemetery in Udaipur On Sunday night.

Also read | Arunachal: At least five dead in Army chopper crash near Tuting

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









