New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister.

“My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood,” Murmu said.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 26, 2022

