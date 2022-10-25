Guwahati: To ensure safety and comfortable journey for passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several track renewal works in the last six months.

An official release said on Monday that 16.53 km of plain tracks have been deep screened by cleaning the impervious layer of dust and ashes from ballast during September, making cumulative progress of 103.06 km from April this year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A sleeper renewal of 12.81 Tonne Kilometre (TKM) has been done during September, making cumulative progress of 61.01 TKM during the last six months.

Turnout renewals of 18.5 equivalent sets have been done last month, making cumulative progress of 83 sets during the current fiscal till September.

Sixteen bridges have been rehabilitated during September, making cumulative progress of 96 bridges during the period.

Besides,1546.24 km of tracks have been tested by Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection (USFD) machine during September, making cumulative progress of 10529.18 km during the period.

USFD technique is carried out to detect flaws like cracks and timely removal of defective rails for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The basic objective behind this rapid progress in track renewal activities is to further gear up the safety in train operations, the NFR press release said.

Also Read: Chinese President Xi on course for record 3rd term; Premier Li dropped

Trending Stories









