4 arrested in West Bengal's Purulia for kidnapping Ayurveda practitioner from Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Four people were arrested by the Jharkhand Police from West Bengal’s Purulia district for allegedly kidnapping an Ayurveda practitioner, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Tumpu Besra, a resident of Dumaria block in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, was also rescued in the operation from a house in Mukundapur in Joypur police station area in Purulia, he said.

Besra was brought to Purulia on Friday by the accused who wanted ayurvedic treatment for a sick villager, police said.

Later, his family received a call from the accused demanding Rs 9 lakh as ransom, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the house in Purulia was raided and Besra was rescued, Senior Superintendent of Police of East Singhbhum Prabhat Kumar said.

The main accused Chittaranjan Mahato was arrested along with three others, he said.

The gang had in August kidnapped two persons of Baripada in Odisha, and extorted Rs 7.5 lakh from their family, police said.

There are several criminal cases, including those of theft, against Mahato in Purulia, and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, they said.

