World Polio Day: Theme, significance and some interesting facts!

World Polio Day is observed annually on October 24. The day raises awareness about the disease and honours the global efforts toward a polio-free future, as well as the selfless sacrifices of those working on eradicating polio from every corner of the world.

Polio is contagious due to the ease with which the poliovirus spreads. Although the virus is now exceedingly rare because of modern interference, it can impair the brain regions that govern respiration, resulting in death. Polio, which has no recognized therapy, can only be avoided through vaccination.

World Polio Day Theme 2022

This Year’s Theme is ‘A healthier future for mothers and children‘ which motivates to bring awareness among people to be fit as a fiddle.

Why World Polio day is important

Polio is highly contagious, caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Such a risk factor for 1 in 200 people with the disease is at risk of permanent disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Therefore, eradication of polio is considered as one of the most important tasks in the world. That is why World Polio Day is an important event, aimed at raising polio awareness and eradication.

Few interesting facts about Polio–

Polio (poliomyelitis) primarily affects children under the age of five. Hence children are mostly affected by the disease.

One in 200 infections results in permanent paralysis and when their respiratory muscles become immobilized, 5% to 10% of paralyzed people die.

To take action against polio, many countries have increased their ability to monitor and immunize their populations through a global effort.

There were around 350,000 cases of polio worldwide in 1988, however, this figure has since dropped to only 37 confirmed cases in 2016.

Polio can spread across the globe as long as there is a single person who is still carrying the disease.

Polio is an infection caused by a virus that affects the entire body, including muscles and nerves.

There are 3 types of polio: non-paralytic (does not lead to paralysis), spinal-paralytic (can result in the paralysis of one or more limbs), and bulbar (can result in weak muscles, reflex loss, and respiratory problems).

Up to 95% of polio cases show no symptoms. A small number of people may have fever, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhoea.

The virus is found in the saliva and faeces of sick people. It can be spread by direct contact with sick persons or through the air when a sick person talks, coughs, or sneezes. It is also spread by food, water, or hands contaminated with infected faeces.

The World Health Assembly launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) with the support of key health organizations in 1988 to focus on creating a solution to polio.

As of 2014, three countries remain infected with the virus: Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Jonas Salk produced the first polio vaccine in 1952, the best way to prevent Polio because there is no cure for polio.

