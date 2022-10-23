Guwahati: Two from the northeast among four selected for the Adivasi Awaaz Media Fellowship 2022. From endangered groups to displacement, Adivasi Awaaz Media Fellows capture diverse Adivasi experiences.

Adivasis in India may have been the country’s earliest residents but they are as diverse in language and tradition as any other population group. Over the past decades, the challenges faced by different communities have given rise to even more different experiences and encounters.

Adivasi Lives Matter, through its media fellowship, is in the process of highlighting some of these stories as the selected fellows have started working on issues related to displacement, endangerment of language, access to education, and bonded labour.

The four fellows who have been chosen for the 2022 fellowship are:

Taw Yalla: She is a Nyishi woman and a lifelong student of history. Currently working at an art gallery, she wishes to contribute to the preservation of the larger indigenous heritage.

Mohd. Arshid: He is from the Gujjar-Bakerwal community. He is a research scholar and freelance journalist from Jammu and Kashmir.

Thamir Kashyap: He belongs to the Raj Muriya tribe. He is an independent journalist from Bastar who regularly covers issues related to Adivasis displaced by insurgency.

Kamal Jamatia: He is from the Jamatia tribe of Tripura. He is an Adivasi Awaaz content creator and editor.

Each fellow is working on an aspect of Adivasi/indigenous culture that needs addressal.

Taw Yalla is working on the challenges faced by the Puroik tribe of Arunachal Pradesh who have historically been exploited as bonded labour. Her work investigates the modern-day struggles of the community as they navigate their new status after the abolition of slavery. Having been marginalised for decades, the Puroiks are struggling for land and economic rights.

Mohd. Arshid from the Gujjar-Bakerwal community of Jammu and Kashmir has thrown light on the way in which his community is waking up to the need for modern education. Through his work, he highlights the different ways–nomadic lifestyle, lack of infrastructure, lack of awareness–that impact the community’s access to education.

Thamir Kashyap is currently travelling to parts of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to highlight the human cost of insurgency and state militia through his assessment of the aftermath of “Salwa Judum”. It was a militia that was mobilised and deployed as part of counterinsurgency operations aimed at countering Naxalite violence in the region.

Kamal Jamatia, meanwhile, is working on a tribe of Tripura called the Karbong who only have 50-odd families left. His work delves into the challenges faced by the endangered tribe and the efforts being made to rejuvenate it.

The four fellows were selected after the Advisory Board went through the applications received from across the country. The Board members are Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of Eastmojo, Patricia Mukhim, Editor of Shillong Times, Sumedha Pal from The Wire, Independent journalist Rosemary Marandi, and national award-winning filmmaker Biju Toppo. They are also mentoring the fellows.

The Adivasi Awaaz Media Fellowship is a joint initiative by Adivasi Lives Matter and Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact to promote grass-root reporting by independent Adivasi/tribal journalists.

It is being organised under the aegis of Indigenous Voices in Asia – Network (IVAN), an initiative for promoting solidarity and cooperation among indigenous journalists, non-indigenous journalists, indigenous rights activists in advancing and defending media freedom, freedom of information, indigenous peoples’ rights and democracy in Asia.

The network members include indigenous rights activists, indigenous media professionals, and non-indigenous media professionals in Asia who support the aim of the network.

