Diwali, the festival of lights, is also about happiness, joy, colours, flowers and all things vibrant and all things vibrant. During this time of the year, people deep clean, revamp, and redecorate their homes.

Decorating homes with lights, lamps, flowers and Rangoli is a tradition that is now deep rooted in our culture. Rangoli, the drawing of colours made on the entrances of homes during Diwali, is to amp up our decoration to welcome guests and goddess Lakshmi.

Rangoli can be made using a variety of material like colored sand, colored rice, dry flour or flower petals.

With Diwali just around the corner, we bring you some simple and beautiful Rangoli designs shared by Youtubers that will brighten up your decor this festive season.

Simple flower design

Circle design

Multi coloured design

Diya Rangoli

Simple border design

Flower design

Swastik Rangoli design

Butterfly Rangoli design

Peacock design

Simple Rangoli with diyas

