Fetal ECHO: Reflection of an Unborn Heart

Pregnancy is a wonderful and joyous event for families all around the world, and the goal of healthcare system is to ensure a healthy mother and healthy baby at the end of this experience. Statistics show that 1 in every 120 children in India are born with some sort of heart defects, among which 1/3rd have serious defects, and these continue to be an important cause of infant mortality. With improving ultrasound technology, it is now possible to detect these conditions early, while in utero.

What is Fetal Echocardiography?

Fetal echocardiography is specialised ultrasound test which is performed during 2nd trimester of pregnancy, that is between 18 to 22 weeks, to evaluate the position, size, structure, function, and rhythm of the unborn baby’s heart, or when put simply it means to check how the baby’s heart is formed and whether it is functioning properly.

Why is it required?

Fetal echocardiography allows for prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart diseases, which in turn allows for faster access to medical and surgical interventions after birth. In some cases, prenatal diagnosis has helped in improving overall outcomes in babies with complex congenital heart disease. This also gives more option to expectant parents, which includes planned delivery in capable, tertiary care centres in critical correctable conditions, or termination of pregnancy if diagnosed early.

Who needs Fetal Echocardiography?

your unborn child is at risk for a heart abnormality or other disorder

you have a family history of heart disease

you’ve already given birth to a child with a heart condition

you’ve used drugs or alcohol during your pregnancy

you’ve taken certain medications or been exposed to medications that can cause heart defects, such as epilepsy drugs or prescription acne drugs

you have other medical conditions, like rubella, type 1 diabetes, lupus, or phenylketonuria

Who performs Fetal Echocardiography?

OB-GYNs, Ultrasonographers who have received training in fetal heart imaging, normally do it, and paediatric cardiologists help in its interpretation. Fetal echocardiography at CRH is performed by the paediatric cardiologist.

What is the preparation needed?

There is no preparation required. Test can take anywhere between 10 minutes to more than an hour. Duration depends on quality/ adequacy of the image obtained, and the position of the baby in the womb of the mother.

Are there any limitation to Fetal Echocardiography?

Fetal echo has its limitation. Progressive lesions of valves may not be picked up. Pulmonary venous anomalies, small holes of the heart, and lesions like Coarctation of aorta could be missed which stresses on the importance of repeat evaluations.

Are there any risks?

Fetal echo is a completely safe investigation, and no known risks to the baby has been associated with echocardiogram.

What happens during the echocardiography?

The test is performed similarly to the routine pregnancy ultrasound and can be performed via both transvaginal and trans abdominal route. Transabdominal examination includes application of lubricating jelly to the abdomen, which reduces the friction for the ultrasound transducer, and also improves the sound wave signal. The operator then moves the transducer all around the stomach, to view the baby’s heart from different angles. The jelly is then wiped off after the procedure.

Why is Fetal Echo testing important?

Detecting abnormalities help you to plan the pregnancy better and can also guide you towards further testing. Alternatively, abnormalities may be ruled out, and no further testing would be needed.

Fetal diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart disease is a new concept, and Department of Cardiology at Central Referral Hospital, SMU, Gangtok, is offering facilities for diagnosis, counselling, planned delivery, and perinatal cardiac care.

Visit: Dept. of Cardiology, Level 4, Central Referral Hospital, SMU, Tadong, Gangtok.

Helpline Number: 1800-120-2114

Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed Mumtaz, HOD

Dr. Prerna Chettri

Dr. Samyajyoti Das

Dr. Amanda Pradhan

Dr. Samreen Naz

Dr. Tenzin Choekyi

Department of Cardiology, Central Referral Hospital, SMU

