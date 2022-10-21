Dhanteras 2022: Date, History and Significance

Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi is the first day of the five-day Diwali festivities. The popular belief is that on the day of Dhanteras, Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped for wealth and prosperity emerged during the churning of the celestial ocean. However, the actual puja of Goddess Lakshmi takes place on the day of Diwali, two days after Dhanteras as it is considered more auspicious.

Dhanteras 2022 date

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated for two days on October 22 and 23. The Puja Mahurat will begin at 07:00 pm and end at 08:17 pm. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal is from 05:44 pm to 08:17 pm, and the Vrishabha Kaal is from 07:00 pm to 08:56 pm. The Trayodashi tithi will begin at 06:02 pm on October 22 and end at 06:03 pm on October 23.

History of Dhanteras

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanvantari also known as the God of Ayurveda emerged during the churning of the ocean (samudra manthan), performed by the Devas and Asuras. He is considered the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

If legends are to be believed, Dhanvantri came out holding the jar of Elixir on the day of Dhanateras, which is why the day is celebrated with much so much enthusiasm all across India.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is derived from two words ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘Teras’ which means 13th. It also marks the five-day festivities of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights. Since Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari came out of the Samudra Manthan with lots of wealth, they are worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras.

On the day of Dhanteras, people also purchase a lot of gold and silver items as it is considered to be an auspicious activity. Apart from gold and silver, purchasing broom, coriander seeds, Kuber Yantras, and Shree Yantras is also regarded as a sign of pleasure and success.

Wishing you all a very happy Dhanteras!!!!

