Bengal, Odisha mobilise resources as possible cyclone approaches

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rainfall early next week under the impact of a possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Friday.

The weather system is likely to skirt Odisha and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, it said.

The West Bengal government has initiated the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in several districts, officials said.

The system, which is presently in the form of a low pressure area over the North Andaman sea and adjoining areas, is likely to take shape of a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on Sunday, the IMD said.

It is very likely to recurve northwards subsequently and intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

“Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northeastwards and reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday, skirting Odisha coast,” an IMD bulletin said.

The cyclonic storm is expected to be christened Sitrang’, as suggested by Thailand.

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said that instructions have been issued to all the districts and coastal region authorities to deal with any eventuality.

The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall when it crosses parallel to the state’s coast on Monday.

Mallick said personnel of the fire service department, the ODRAF and NDRF are on standby for any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has begun the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in Purba Medinipore, South 24 Parganas and Sundarbans to safe shelters in the wake of the cyclone forecast, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an emergency meeting at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Friday to take stock of the preparedness.

“Leaves of all district magistrates, SPs and emergency department workers have been cancelled as a part of the preparedness for the possible cyclone, he said.

Tarapauline, dry food and medicines have also been adequately stocked in these districts, the official said.

The Kolkata Police’s disaster management team has been asked to work in tandem with Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to address any emergency-like situation, he added.

The Met Department said the cyclonic storm is likely to cause widespread light to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday.

It has forecast heavy rain (7-11 cm) in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas on Monday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) on Tuesday.

Wind speed can reach 60-70 kmph per hour gusting to 80 kmph over North Bay of Bengal on Monday, and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in the area on Tuesday, the weather office said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Sunday until further notice.

