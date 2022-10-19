New Delhi: The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), the country’s largest body representing obstetricians and gynaecologists in the private and public sectors working towards women’s health, has asked the Government of India to include the HPV vaccine in the National Program to reduce the burden of cervical cancer, a disease rapidly overtaking maternal mortality as the major preventable cause of death and suffering among Indian women.

Even though cervical cancer is entirely preventable with the HPV vaccine and regular screening, it continues to kill more than 77,000 women in India every year.

FOGSI organized an Expert Group Meeting at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on the theme of ‘Accelerating Action for Cervical Cancer Mukt Bharat.’ The event was held under the leadership of Dr Shantha Kumari, President, FOGSI, and Dr Neerja Bhatla, Head, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, AIIMS, Delhi.

Cancer of the cervix, which occurs due to infection by the high-risk Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), is a major health challenge faced by Indian women. An estimated 120,000 women in the country develop cervical cancer each year, leading to more than 77,000 deaths in the same period. Around 453 million Indian women aged 15 years and above are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

Speaking at the Expert Group Meeting on Cervical Cancer, Dr Shantha Kumari, President, FOGSI, said, “So much morbidity and mortality due to cervical cancer is needless. What begins as mild dysplasia takes 10 to 20 years to turn into cervical cancer. This long progression makes the disease entirely preventable. What is needed is regular screening to detect pre-cancerous lesions for early diagnosis treated in a timely manner to prevent their progression into cancer. Yet just screening is not enough. We also require widespread immunization with the HPV vaccine. This can prevent most cases of cervical cancer, and other cancers caused by HPV if given to women and girls before they get exposed to the virus. We at FOGSI and other like-minded associations would like to see the Government of India include the HPV vaccine in the National Program.”

Dr Shantha Kumari added, “The aim of organizing this Expert Group Meeting at AIIMS is to bring out a White Paper addressing the Indian sociocultural diversity and the practical challenges and solutions for implementing the goal of the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative in India. FOGSI would like to present the White Paper to the Government and policymakers to encourage a review of the prevention strategy for cervical cancer and early implementation of HPV vaccine at the national level, which would impact the lives of millions of women and their families.”

In her welcome address, Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said: “India is now on its way to universalizing the national-level HPV vaccination program to prevent cervical cancer. Recently, a made-in-India HPV vaccine, Cervavac, was introduced after conducting a large multi-centric trial. It is considered safe, highly effective, and affordable. Efforts are also being made to develop an affordable point-of-care indigenous HPV test to ensure universal cervical-cancer screening. With this, there is new hope to make rapid progress towards elimination of cervical cancer in India.”

