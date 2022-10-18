Helicopter crashes in U'khand, 7 feared dead

Dehradun: A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed on Tuesday and seven people onboard are feared dead, sources said.

The chopper burst into flames near Jungle Chatti, en route the shrine amid fog and poor visibility, they said.

As per preliminary info, says DGCA India: “A Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation has crashed on way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather. Total number of passengers six and one Pilot were on board.”

A medical team has been deployed at the spot, they said.

