The festival of lights is fast approaching and the preparations for the big festival have begun. People have started looking for some trendy Diwali outfits to make a fashion statement and look stylish this festive season.

Nevertheless, finding the perfect festive ensemble can be a difficult task as new style trends come up regularly and there is an extensive range of options available in both physical and online markets.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

But if you haven’t found time to go on a shopping spree, check out these fashion trends and head to your favourite shopping app to find and add some of these items to your cart, throw them on together and there you have it!

Here are some trendy and gorgeous outfit ideas that will amp up your look and bring out the diva in you this Diwali-

Floral Embroidered Anarkali

A printed floral embroidered Anarkali, combined with a flowy vibrant pants will surely bring out the diva in you! Well, you can combine it with a pair of colourful jhumka and there you have the perfect festive outfit!

Pastel Sarees

Want to look elegant? Grab a flowy pastel saree, some dazzling jewellery and pair it with a jutti and voila to get a perfect diwali look!

Dhoti Kurti Set

You can never go wrong with a simple kurti set. Everyone has a dhoti Kurti set sitting in their wardrobe. So now it’s time to amp it up with some peppy dangling jewellery and set the stage on fire this Diwali!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Anarkali Dress

An Anarkali dress that flows all the way down to your ankles like a flowy dress is all you need to look like a trendsetter this festive season.

Slit from the front and the sides from the waist down are totally in vogue and will elongate your legs. Pair this with ethnic silver jewellery and there you have a heavenly Diwali outfit!

Embroidered Ethnic Jacket

An embroidered ethnic jacket with a little mirror embellishment on top is the ‘game changer’ this Diwali.

Wanna look Indo-western, here is your perfect match. Any shade any colour combination would look good with this jacket. Wear it with a saree or pair it with pants. This look is an all-rounder!

Peppy Palazzos

Colourful, lacy or embroidered, a palazzo can never go wrong. A perfectly coordinated top with a stylish palazzo will make all heads turn this festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Top this with sleek hair and some accessories and you’re ready to roll!

Multicoloured Motifs Printed Kurti

Nothing can be more elegant than a simple motif Kurti in different shades of colour with some embroidery or a tad bit of sequin decoration.

A gleaming pair of earrings with a simple plain long skirt will take up the look by a notch this Diwali!

Printed Dupatta

A single or multi-coloured dupatta with gathered detail all over it and some embellished work would make a style statement this festive season.

Pairing it with any of your basic outfits will automatically elevate the look this Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Jimin’s Birthday Project: BTS’ ARMY make it bigger and better

Trending Stories









