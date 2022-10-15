Celebrate Diwali with these tech-smart purchases

Diwali is all about family bonding and at such a special time, choosing the perfect gift for someone you love, can make all the difference. This festive season, we suggest some tech-smart, thoughtful, and interesting gizmos.

Here are some of our picks that check all the boxes.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projectors

XGIMI’s Horizon Pro 4K projectors with a resolution of 3840×2160 provide unlimited entertainment. The projector’s 1.2:1 throw ratio fits any room size and its 2200 ANSI lumens and integrated optical sensor make every movie and show enjoyable with stellar brightness, be it day or night. Horizon Pro is TÜV Rheinland certified and effectively reduces blue light emission. While XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen alignment matches the image with the screen, the Auto Keystone Correction facilitates a square image display irrespective of the angle in which the projector is placed. XGIMI’s Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance scales the displayed image around obstructive objects in the room. The Autofocus feature, along with the X-VUE image engine system provides a clear, smooth, and vivid picture experience. XGIMI’s MEMC frame interpolation technology also prevents dynamic images from fluttering. The two built-in Harman Kardon speakers of 8W, 45 mm immerse you in high-fidelity, theatre-quality sound. You can also access more than 5000 apps as XGIMI Horizon Pro is integrated into Google Play Store and Android TV. There is also a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant on the projector’s remote.

Sony α7R III Camera

This Diwali, capture your joyous memories with Sony α7R III autofocus camera. With a high resolution of 42.4 MP and 35 mm full frame and Exmor R®️ CMOS sensor, Sony produces outstanding images and videos. Sony Alpha also has a silent shooting mechanism that is perfect for wildlife photography. The camera also has an evolved and improved autofocus (AF) that helps to capture moving objects or animals. The AF speed is also two times faster in a dimly lit environment. You can shoot up to 76 images in a row at high speed (10frame per second) and enjoy an extended shooting experience with the NP-FZ100 battery, which has 2.2 times the same capacity as a NP-FW50 battery. The camera’s new Hybrid Log Gamma feature prevents colour grading and the 5-axis in-camera image stabiliser prevents the picture from shaking or blurring.

Sennheiser HD 820 Headphones

Enjoy an uninterrupted and extraordinary listening experience with Sennheiser HD 820. The innovative glass reflector and technology of the 56mm ring radiator transducer enables air displacement and the concave gorilla glass reflector produces impressive spatial sound. Frequency masking or the phenomenon where two sounds play at the same time is always a distraction but the acoustic absorber system in HD 820 prevents this. Apart from offering cutting-edge sound quality, these headphones are also comfortable for your ears and have an ultra ergonomic adjustable metal headband. HD 820 also has headband padding on key contact points of the ear and closed-back ear cups.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 5.54 cm (6.1”) and 17.00 cm (6.7”) display sizes with a ceramic shield. Two of the main features are privacy protection and emergency dialling features. Your personal information like your face ID data and contacts will be protected by the secure enclave in A16 bionic. It will also automatically dial your emergency contacts or services when it detects a car crash. As far as the display is concerned, the phone, when operated in the sun, becomes two times brighter and is also water resistant. The 48 MP main camera has an advanced quad-pixel sensor and provides better low-light photos. The phone also enables you to shoot, view, edit, and share content in ProRes or Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a longer battery life.

Dell’s Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop

Gamers are in for a delight with Dell’s Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop. Available in Windows 11 or Windows 10, the laptop is low-weight and has advanced Alienware cry-o-tech. It provides gaming stability even in a high-performing gaming state. The vapour chamber technology dissipates heat while maximising performance. The hyper-efficient voltage regulation increases the gadget’s efficiency with minimal energy loss. The 17.3″ laptop reduces blues light emission and offers a 360Hz 300-nits 5ms FHD panel option for an uninterrupted gaming experience. The improved keyboard and premium touchpad is an added advantage for an immersive gaming experience. It also has around 11 ports and slots. The NVIDIA G-SYNC technology in the FHD panel facilitates seamless gaming in the thick of high-speed action movements.

