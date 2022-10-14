Diwali is one of the biggest festivals for people of Indian descent, living both in India and abroad. Diwali, often known as the festival of lights is all about light and goodness triumphing over darkness and evil.

While Diwali is all about enjoying meals with friends and family, performing acts of dana and seva, and lighting lamps, people also exchange Diwali gifts with their near and dear ones.

The traditional Diwali gifts include dried fruits, sweets and other meaningful tokens of appreciation. We have rounded up some of the best Diwali gift ideas that can come in handy while choosing gifts for your near and dear ones.

Personalised Candle

You can get a personalised candle set and gift them to your favourite person on the occasion of Diwali. These candles come in different scent options and you also have the option of choosing a personalised message.

Diwali Gift Box

This is one of the most convenient yet useful Diwali gift for your family and friends. You can customize your own gift box by including handcrafted soaps, a brass diya, an aromatic candle, chocolate coins, and more.

A box of assorted sweets

There are different varieties of sweets available at all the sweet shops during the time of Diwali. All you need to do is select your favourite variety of assorted sweets and put them in a box for your loved ones.

Indian food pun mug

Pun lovers will flip for this coffee mug, which is decorated with tons of silly puns featuring popular Indian foods and drinks. This can be a great option as a Diwali gift for all your loved ones who love quirky coffee mugs.

Chai Tea Sample

This is the perfect Diwali gift for all tea lovers as you can gift them different varieties of tea samples to taste. There are some tea sample packets which contain around 10 different types of best-selling loose-leaf teas.

Diwali Decoration Craft Kit

This can be a good gift for children as it contains everything your niece, nephew or other kids need to create their own Diwali decorations and start the celebrations.

Air Fryers

Diwali is a festival of lip-smacking pakodas and kachoris that can be harmful to one’s health. Hence, when health is of primary concern, an Air Fryer can be one of the best Diwali gifts. They are one of the healthiest ways to deep fry your snacks this festive season.

Vacuum Cleaners

Cleaning our houses around Diwali is a tradition followed since the inception of the festival. You can gift a vacuum cleaner to your friends and family this Diwali to relieve them from the pain of cleaning their houses. Vacuum cleaner brands like Eureka Forbes, Philips and Kent are some of the best in the Indian market.

Ethnic Wear

Diwali is the festival to flaunt one’s beauty in ethnic wear. Whether it is a saree or a kurta, each piece of clothing reflects our rich culture and tradition. So gifting your loved ones their favourite ethnic wear can be a great option.

Puja Thalis

The festival of lights is celebrated by worshipping goddess Lakshmi on the first day. So a Puja Thali can be a thoughtful Diwali gift for your loved ones who are a bit on the religious side. If you have some extra money to spare, you can also add some accessories like diyas, aarti sticks, kalash among others.

Happy Diwali folks!!!

