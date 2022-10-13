Indian arrested with nearly Rs 10 lakh cash in Nepal: Police

Kathmandu: A 36-year-old Indian national was arrested on Wednesday by Nepalese police for allegedly carrying 9.64 lakhs in Indian currency without any legal document to support its source, police said.

Raj Kumar Bhagat, a resident of Bihar, was arrested in Nepal’s Madhesh province while heading towards Nepal from India.

A regular vehicle check carried by the police led to the confiscation of the huge sum of money, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Malla.

The customs office has initiated legal action against the Indian national, he said.

