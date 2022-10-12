Gandhinagar: Having won the gold medal in her debut National Games, former youth world champion Ankushita Boro is elated to see two boxers from the NorthEast fighting it out for the top spot on the podium.

On Wednesday, Ankushita got Assam’s campaign to a flying start after clinching the gold in a one-sided women’s 66kg welterweight final against fellow Northeast boxer Alena Thounaojam of Manipur. Later she sat down with EastMojo for a candid conversation.

Former youth world champion, Ankushita Boro

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Alena for the silver. We could again face each other in the national championships, my best wishes are with her. It is good to see boxers from the Northeast fight out for medals, it helps build a healthy competition,” she said.

Ankushita was a class apart from her unheralded Manipuri opponent, who looked clueless across the two rounds that she managed to survive against the Assamese pugilist’s fury in the final. The Indian Open silver medallist from Assam was also unaware of her opponent’s technique and credited her coaches for passing on the inputs during the course of her bout.

“Actually this was my first bout against Alena, inputs from the coaches on her weaknesses helped a lot. In the semifinal too, I got valuable input from the coaches which helped me force the judges for three standing counts. I wished the judges went for an RSC win in my favour but unfortunately, it didn’t, nevertheless, it went in my favour eventually,” Ankushita said referring to the semifinal bout.

“In the final too, I decided to go in with what the coaches suggested as it sometimes gets difficult to access the situation during a bout,” she said.

Ankushita, who hails from Meghai Jarani Gaon in Sonitpur district of the state, has registered clear victories across all her bouts at the National Games, barring the semifinal against Rajasthan’s Lalita, She, however, kept her domination over the Rajasthan pugilist, recording her career’s fourth successive win in a head to head count.

“I have worked a lot for the National Games, it’s my debut here. I wanted to go all out across all my bouts. It has been a great learning experience for me as most of my opponents have boxed internationally. To emerge as the gold medallist after such stiff competition will surely boost me,” she felt.

After completing her assignments in Gandhinagar, Ankushita will now head to the national camp at NIS, Patiala to prepare for the upcoming Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan from October 30.

“After the National Games, we have a tougher assignment in the next 15 days. So I will head to Patiala to prepare for the Asian championship, tomorrow. I’m sure the National Games medal will keep me in the right frame for the event after which we will have the national championships,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alena, who started boxing in 2015 and trains at the legendary MC Mary Kom’s academy near Imphal, believes the National Games silver will help her boxing dreams to flourish. Alena will now head to her academy to prepare for the upcoming NorthEast Games in Meghalaya next month.

