New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.

“He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi said, wishing him a very happy birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ year after year.

Also read | Jamuna battles high fever to cruise to semi-finals; 3 other NE boxers in last 4

Trending Stories









