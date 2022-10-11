New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.
“He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi said, wishing him a very happy birthday.
Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ year after year.
