'Jurassic World: Dominion' to debut on Prime Video this month

Mumbai: “Jurassic World: Dominion”, the third instalment in the “Jurassic Park” sequel trilogy, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from October 17.
Led by an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, the film was released globally in June this year.
The official Twitter handle of Prime Video India shared the news on Monday.
“Brace yourselves for the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era. Clear your calendar already for the #JurassicWorldOnPrime coming Oct 17,” Prime Video tweeted.
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, “Jurassic World Dominion” is a follow-up to 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World” (2015).
