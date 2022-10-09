Kolkata: The Met department on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of north Bengal till Wednesday, warning of possible landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The weatherman said that the downpour is likely in the northern part of the state owing to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts till Wednesday.

The weather office also warned of rise in water levels of rivers in the region.

At least eight people died after being washed away in flash floods in Jalpaiguri district’s Mal river during Durga idol immersion on Vijayadashami.

Also read | India has nano demographic window to achieve developed country status: Fin secy

Trending Stories









