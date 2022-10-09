Gandhinagar: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain joined Pwilao Basumatary and world championship medalist Shiva Thapa to confirm three medals for Assam even as Manju Basumatary suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to wrap her campaign at the 36th National Games here on Sunday.

Among the other Northeast boxers to shine on the day were Manipur’s Pravish Konthoujam (60kg), Tripura’s Karan Rupini (51kg), Mizoram’s Lallawmawma (57kg) and Manipur’s Myson Moirangthem (60kg).

In women’s middleweight 75kg, Assam’s Lovlina preferred to spend some time in the ring before registering a commanding 5-0 unanimous verdict win over her lesser-known Indraja KA of Kerala. The wide gap in class was evident between both the boxers even as Lovlina made full use of the opportunity to free her arms and eventually set her date against home boxer Ruchita Rajput. Former world championship medallist Saweety Boora set up the other women’s 75kg semifinal contest with Himachal Pradesh’s Shreetima Thakur after getting the better of Delhi’s Shalakha Singh by a 5-0 verdict.

Meanwhile, world championship and Asian Games medalist Shiva Thapa of Assam also enjoyed a fruitful day in the office, recording a commanding 5-0 win over Punjab’s Vikash.

Assam’s Pwilao Basumatary registered a stunning RSC win against Himachal Pradesh’s little-known Dimple Upadhyay in the opening round of the women’s lightweight 60kg quarterfinal bout. Dimple failed to take advantage of her height even as she received a standing count of eight early on in the first round to surrender meekly. In the semifinal, Pwilao will be up against World championship medalist Simranjit Kaur of Punjab, who made it to the last-four stage with a comfortable 5-0 win over Mizoram’s Kroshmangaihsangi.

Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria also assured themselves of a medal each after recording contrasting wins at the Mahatma Mandir here.

In women’s 60kg, Jaismine was a class apart from her Uttarakhand opponent Lucky Rana, who was at the receiving end of the taller Haryanvi pugilist’s fury. Jaismine’s wide range of shots unsettled Lucky and left her searching for cover in what ended as a lop-sided 5-0 unanimous verdict win in favour of the 21-year-old Asian championship medallist.

In the semifinal, Jaismine will be up against Manipur’s Pravish Konthoujam, who assured herself a medal with a narrow 3-2 win over Maharashtra’s Poonam Kaithwas.

For the home side, Asifali Asgharli Syed and Ruchita kept Gujarat in the reckoning for a podium finish after making their way to the last four stages. Syed got the vociferous home crowd on their feet by recording a comfortable split decision 4-1 win against Jharkhand’s Jadov Deogam in the men’s 57kg featherweight category.

Later, Ruchita doubled the joy for Gujarat after being adjudged winner by RSC against Maharastra’s Sanika Sasane, who was forced to retire after injuring her ankle in the opening round of the contest.

Syed, meanwhile, will next take on Haryana’s Sachin Siwach, who cleared a bloody hurdle against Chhattisgarh’s S Sahil in the quarterfinal. Sachin, the world youth champion was engaged in a riveting contest with Sahil that ended in the second round after both suffered cuts on their foreheads, forcing the referees to end the contest and award it in favour of the Haryana boy.

During the contest, Sahil was in no mood to allow smooth sailing for Sachin, as he produced an equally aggressive game using his jabs and combinations of punches to good effect.

Earlier, national championship silver medallists Ankit Sharma and Minakshi of Haryana registered dominating victories to ensure medals in their respective weight divisions. Ankit was in a league of his own in the men’s flyweight 51kg opening bout of the day, as he recorded a commanding 4-1 victory to march into the semifinals. A gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Ankit’s technical superiority was no match to Maharashtra’s Ajay Pendor, whose most punches failed to connect.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also making their way to the semifinals are Punjab’s Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Avinash Chandel (51kg) of Himachal Pradesh and Tripura’s Karan Rupini, who unleashed his fury in the second round with a powerful punch to knock off the challenge from Rajasthan’s Bhim Pratap Singh.

Among others, Services boxer Akash (67kg), Haryana’s Sagar (67kg), Uttarakhand’s Pawan Gurung (60kg), Punjab’s Vijay Kumar (60kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg) of the Services also made their way to the semifinals.

Among the women, Uttar Pradesh’s Rashi Sharma and Uttarakhand’s Shobhja Kohli registered contrasting victories to advance to the last-four stage along with the supremely-talented Haryana pugilist Minakshi, who wants to use the National Games as a platform to fine-tune her skills ahead of the Asian Championships in Amman from October 30.

