Eid-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated all over the world. It honours the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. On this auspicious day, Muslims all across the country think of the kindness, and teachings of the Prophet which are valuable to the community.

The festival Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, Muhammad’s Birthday, or the Prophet’s Birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday occurs on the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it takes place on October 8. This day is honoured by many countries with significant Muslim populations as an official holiday.

Celebrations of Muhammad’s birthday are held in mosques where religious lectures and Quranic verse recitations occur.

Here are some wishes and messages curated for you to share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-nabi wishes & greetings:

May the Almighty shower his blessings on everyone on this Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 and fill their lives with prosperity, happiness and courage.

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, it is an opportunity to celebrate him and his life

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

May God help everyone Eid-Milad-un-Nabi to follow the teachings and values of Prophet Muhammad so that they can live a peaceful life as well.

Eid is a time of celebrations, festivities, and prayers! May we all do good and get good in return. Happy Eid-Milad-un-Nabi!

May the teachings of the prophet guide you in every walk of your life on Milad al-Nabi and always! Happy Eid-e-Milad.

When my arms cannot reach people close to my heart I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid Milad Un Nabi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pray Quran Islamic Islam Muslim Prayer Religious

Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-e-Milad.

Sending you my best wishes on this merciful day and hope you have a beautiful and meaningful celebration of this Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi with your loved ones.

Wishing you all a very Happy Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi and hope you get everything you wish.

On this auspicious day, I hope the Almighty fulfills all your wishes. Spend a beautiful Milad.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ earns 38cr in worldwide collection on day 1

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









