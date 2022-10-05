Tribal body threatens agitation demanding Sarna code

Ranchi: Tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday threatened to launch an agitation across five states if its demand for Sarna’, a distinct religious category, was not heeded by the Centre by November 20.

The indigenous people are nature-worshippers and are neither Hindus nor Muslims or Christians, ASA president Salkhan Murmu said.

The tribals in 250 blocks of 50 districts in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal would be forced to resort to chakka jam’ from November 30 if the Centre fails to give reasons for denying the recognition of the Sarna code by November 20, Murmu, a former BJP MP said.

“The tribals have been demanding a Sarna code for a long but their demands have been neglected,” Murmu told PTI.

“The population of tribals in the country is more than Buddhists but their religion is not recognised,” Murmu claimed.

