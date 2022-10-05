New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.
In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.
The prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.
Also Read | IAF to unveil new combat uniform for personnel on Air Force Day
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Saddened by loss of lives in U’khand bus accident: President Murmu
- 25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
- PM Modi greets people on Dussehra
- Assam, WB trainees among those in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak
- Mizoram: Couple arrested for death of 2-year-old daughter
- Assam: One arrested for cybercrimes in state