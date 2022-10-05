PM Modi greets people on Dussehra
PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.

In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

The prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.

