Dehradun: A group of 28 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to seek the Army’s help to expedite rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering have already launched rescue operations, Dhami said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more द्रौपदी का डांडा-2 पर्वत चोटी में हिमस्खलन में फंसे प्रशिक्षार्थियों को जल्द से जल्द सकुशल बाहर निकालने के लिए NIM की टीम के साथ जिला प्रशासन, NDRF, SDRF, सेना और ITBP के जवानों द्वारा तेजी से राहत एवं बचाव कार्य चलाया जा रहा है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 4, 2022

The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and sought the Army’s help in speeding up the rescue operations.

See more मा. रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी से वार्ता कर रेस्क्यू अभियान में तेजी लाने के लिए सेना की मदद लेने हेतु अनुरोध किया है, जिसको लेकर उन्होंने हमें केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हर सम्भव सहायता देने के लिए आश्वस्त किया है। सभी को सुरक्षित निकालने हेतु रेस्क्यू अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 4, 2022

Also read | On World Animal Day, plant more trees to give animals their habitats back

Trending Stories









