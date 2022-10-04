Various e-commerce websites, including Flipkart, have launched their festive sale during the ongoing season of celebrations.

As the festive season is when people shop the most online, almost all big e-business platforms put up amazing offers for consumers to have their pick from. From clothes to electronic gadgets, people buy them all.

When these e-commerce giants give out massive discounts on products available on their websites, their consumer base increases as more and more people get online to shop. This time, however, Flipkart was unable to meet everyone’s expectations by giving out sub-standard service.

The e-commerce website gathered criticism after a few iPhone 13 was announced at a whopping low amount of Rs 50,000. However, there were many customers who had to bear the burden of cancelled orders.

Social media was filled with accusations and complaints where several consumers claimed that their order got cancelled.

While many people were busy shopping and packing up their wish lists, a lot of unhappy netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction

See more I ordered iPhone 13 using @Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling customer care center but didn't get satisfactory answer. Please check @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/XfNptng5sh — Bhuvnesh Sharma (@sharma8003) September 24, 2022

See more Flipkart cancelling orders & blocking accounts be like: #FlipkartDoglaHaipic.twitter.com/ij6H2HAPDX — Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 3, 2022

See more My order got cancelled by Flipkart since price was increased from seller by INR 3000, Following from 1 week and no response. Planning to go consumer forum.#FlipkartDoglaHai pic.twitter.com/cj6Xd7Rknr — Shushant Kumar singh (@hire_shushant) October 3, 2022

See more My husband ordered a phone during flipkart big billion sale on 23rd and till now the phone has not received while talking to customer care they say it will be received by today but it's been 8 days they are just delaying again pathetic service #FlipkartDoglaHai #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/0bzRthEuBv — Tanya Shukla (@TanyaSh30624521) October 4, 2022

See more @Flipkart always cancelled the orders, blocked the accounts without any reason.



Not pay the affiliate earnings of Flipkart creator studio. Changed their terms



Jab dene ka man nahi to nikalte hi kyu ho aise offers @flipkartsupport#FlipkartDoglaHai#FlipkartCreatorStudio pic.twitter.com/oqiodwzhYZ — Nikhil Gupta (@fkmbynikhil) October 3, 2022

See more #FlipkartDoglaHai#uninstallflipkart

Cancelled ordered was even more than delivered order.

Called flipkart and asked about reason.

There only answer- Your order was cancelled from seller, we can't do anything.

My Two accounts are blocked in which I have 1500+ supercoins. pic.twitter.com/7uZb1Emnry — Duggu (@Duggu2810) October 3, 2022

See more #flipkartdoglahai@Flipkart cancelled product in sale and block account without any reason. pic.twitter.com/V6Xl4nbZsT — Harmanpreet Singh (@ohi_harman) October 3, 2022

