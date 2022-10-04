Various e-commerce websites, including Flipkart, have launched their festive sale during the ongoing season of celebrations.
As the festive season is when people shop the most online, almost all big e-business platforms put up amazing offers for consumers to have their pick from. From clothes to electronic gadgets, people buy them all.
When these e-commerce giants give out massive discounts on products available on their websites, their consumer base increases as more and more people get online to shop. This time, however, Flipkart was unable to meet everyone’s expectations by giving out sub-standard service.
The e-commerce website gathered criticism after a few iPhone 13 was announced at a whopping low amount of Rs 50,000. However, there were many customers who had to bear the burden of cancelled orders.
Social media was filled with accusations and complaints where several consumers claimed that their order got cancelled.
While many people were busy shopping and packing up their wish lists, a lot of unhappy netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction
