Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated and joyous festivals in India. The auspicious day falls immediately after Navratri, a nine-day long festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga.

The day marks the victory of good over evil, in which Ravana, the King of Lanka, is slain by Lord Ram, the King of Ayodhya.

It is for this very reason that the day is called Vijayadashami (the day of victory). It is also the day when Goddess Durga clashed with Mahishasura’s army and slayed the buffalo demon once and for all.

Dussehra is the final and tenth day of celebrations which falls on October 5 this year. People from all across the country will celebrate this auspicious event with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Here are some messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Messages & wishes

May the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.

This is the time for glorification and celebration…. Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you full of strength to always fight for the right thing in life.

On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil, bravery, and courage, and May all your sorrows go away today, and may your spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your achievements. Happy Dussehra!

May God fulfil all my friend’s dreams of wishing you a happy Dussehra to all of you.

May Lord Rama shower you and your family with his blessings and may you always keep sharing love and happiness! Happy Vijaya Dashami to you all.

On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

On this auspicious day of Dussehra… I wish you every happiness and the fulfilment of all your dreams.

In this day and age of modern communications, wishing friends, family and loved ones a Happy Dussehra is as easy as tapping a phone screen.

May your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness be multiple ten times.

Blessing of Dussehra Celebrates the victory of the forces of good over Evil. Let’s celebrate an auspicious day to begin new things in life.

Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.

The special occasion may make all your dreams come true.

Wishing you all a fun-filled Dussehra.

Sending my warm wishes for a happy Dussehra! May the day bring you good fortune and success today and forever.

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga help you achieve success in whatever you do… Happy Vijayadashami.

May Lord Rama always… keep showering his blessings upon you…. May your life be prosperous and… trouble-free throughout. Happy Dussehra!!

May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Dussehra…..!

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravna. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!

Quotes

There is no denying that there are evils in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness. – Idowu Koyenikan

Dussehra teaches us that when we act with Dharma, we will always be victorious- Amish Tripathi

When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. – Mahatma Gandhi

“Don’t kill but conquer the Ravana in you.” – Vikrmn

“I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.” – Charles Dickens

“If you kill the Ravana in you, it’s like killing the healthy cells along with cancer cells. Guru with Guitar. Happy Dussehra.” – Vikrmn

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.- Nelson Mandela

Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.- Ken Poirot

