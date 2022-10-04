We have all been there: you are unable to make your stubborn adolescent obey. But you can change the way you parent him or her, right? The number of insults and infractions of the rules is increasing at an alarming rate. After years of defiance and struggle, your teenager is beginning to exhibit characteristics that are characteristic of the antagonist. Obviously, that is not in your best interest. However, not all has been lost. The disobedience of teenagers may take many different forms. There are occasions when it’s a snide comment or a covert violation of familial or social rules. In other instances, it might result in shouting, doors being slammed, and tears of despair being shaded by both of you. If the disobedience of your adolescent child has reached an intolerable level, you must adjust the way you parent and look for constructive ways to deal with defiance.

Defiant behaviour hits its peak at typical developmental transitions, early childhood and during the onslaught of the transition to adulthood. These misbehaviours may be excruciating for the parent at the moment, but they often don’t last forever. It’s normal. But, when the teen’s behaviour turns typically negative and oppositional and persisted for at least six months, escalating to violent actions, or is beginning to interfere with the family’s regular day-to-day functioning, we need a new approach to parenting.

It may be exhausting trying to manage an oppositional adolescent, and many parents start to fear that their child’s behaviour will never improve. Genuine and long-term change is achievable if you are the one to initiate it yourself first. Youngsters who have a chronic clinical ailment or a developmental issue will continue to display symptoms even when there is no one else around, while defiant children will only act out when they are around other people, especially members of their own family or those who provide care for them.

When developing new parenting strategies that are effective for disobedient adolescents, parents should keep a few key concepts in mind at all times –

Instead of trying to control a teen’s behaviour externally, through threats and punishments, the better approach is to equip them with the skills they need to self regulate, through life morals like Highlighting Empathy and Concern for Others, Being Genuine, Forgiving and psychosocial techniques like Emotion Coaching, Self Inoculation Skills, Distress tolerance skill, Decision making skill etc.

To build your relationship with your adolescent, you must listen to them without interrupting or passing judgment. Young people and teenagers will feel more comfortable expressing their feelings if their comments are heard and processed constructively. If you listen carefully to your adolescent, you may be able to better understand what they’re going through. It’s also a terrific way to find out what your teen values most.

Constantly reminding your teenager that they will be punished if they do not behave or pestering them about it is unlikely to be effective. Typically, the outcomes include increased disobedience and a loss of control. Instead, present a single set of instructions and a single warning, and then immediately enforce the rule. It is the most efficient method for achieving compliance and keeping domestic tranquilly.

Enforce consequences carefully (Operant Conditioning and Behavior Reinforcement). Never threaten a child with a penalty you will not carry out; they will call your bluff and you will lose your authority. If your teenager refuses to comply, give the punishment gently by removing privileges. Since you did not clean your room, you will not be allowed to go to the movies o r, “Due to your late arrival home last night, you will not have access to your vehicle this weekend.” Further, parents must learn more detail about these conditioning methods and behaviour reinforcement. Determine your core values – Establish regulations that support those principles -Develop age-appropriate penalties for breaking the rules, and be consistent.

Parents should or may refrain from rescuing their adolescent from hitting the impact of his or her behaviour and attitude since doing so would simply encourage greater disobedience in future in the shape of repetition of the behaviour. For instance, if the child violates a driving regulation, you should not call or use your influence to make apologies before enforcing officials or seeking to decrease his punishment. Instead, advise your teenager on how to make judgments that will ultimately be to his advantage, as compared to those that would cause him misery. Through this, the teenager will learn Decision Balancing.

As they mature into adults, teenagers must take on greater responsibility for their actions, broaden their horizons, form their own opinions, and find their answers to problems. Unless you have reasonable cause to think your child poses a threat to himself or others, allow them to take their own decision. In addition, this is a great opportunity for you to teach your child the value of taking responsibility for his or her behaviour and learning from their own mistakes.

Exposure to good role models, such as parents and significant others, considerably aids a child’s growth. If they are young, they are more likely to follow your example. Before you lose your cool in front of your child, consider if you want them to follow your example. Remember that your children are always observing and learning from you.

From the moment a kid is born until they reach adulthood, we are always engaged in parenting. When transitioning to positive parenting, it is critical to recognize the importance of mutual agreement and careful preparation on issues such as childbearing schedules, sibling relationships, disciplinary practices, and the establishment of firm familial social-cultural norms between both partners. Different techniques are required for each kid at each developmental stage. It’s vital to remember that parenting isn’t something that should be done from the parents’ viewpoint, but rather from the child’s. The youngster being parented should be an active participant in the process and regarded as a partner rather than as someone who is there to obey you without question.

