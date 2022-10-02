PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

See more Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat. His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/35hGMEC1RL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

He also fondly remembered India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them.

See more At Vijay Ghat, paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, who has made indelible contributions to India’s history. pic.twitter.com/5MsU8lVPd7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.”

See more Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/pkU3BJHcsm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

In homage to Shastri, he said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.”

The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ in Delhi, which showcases Shastri’s life journey and accomplishments.

See more Today, on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum… pic.twitter.com/09yi9FWQSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

