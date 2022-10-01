Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi, is also known as the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in India’s independence from the British Raj by choosing non-violence, which became an example for the entire world to emulate. He believed in the power of love and tolerance. Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across India and several parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As the world remembers Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here are some famous quotes from him, we should try to live by

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

“See the good in people and help them.”

“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

“An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching.”

“The future depends on what we do in the present.”

“It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.”

“It does not require money to live neat, clean, and dignified.”

“Speak only if it improves upon the silence.”

“It’s easy to stand with the crowd. It takes courage to stand alone.”

“Strength does not come from winning. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

“Carefully watch your thoughts, for they become your words. Manage and watch your words, for they will become your actions. Consider and judge your actions, for they have become your habits. Acknowledge and watch your habits, for they shall become your values. Understand and embrace your values, for they become your destiny.”

“Seek not greater wealth, but simpler pleasure; not higher fortune, but deeper felicity.”

“Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves.”

“In doing something, do it with love or never do it at all.”

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, messages to share during the festival

Trending Stories









