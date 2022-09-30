Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in India that is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and enthusiasm. It also marks the triumph of good over bad as it celebrates the victory of goddess Durga over the Buffalo demon, known as Mahisashur. The most important days are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Vijayadashami.

The Puja celebrations will begin on October 1 and will continue till October 5, 2022.

Here are some messages and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones-

May Ma Durga bless you all with success and prosperity. Have my best wishes for Durga Puja.

May the divine blessing of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you.

Having you in my life is the biggest blessing of all. I keep thanking Maa every year because of this blessing. Happy Durga Puja to my beloved one!

May the Goddess protect you and your family from evil. Wishing you a colourful Durga puja 2022.

I hope Maa gives you the courage and strength to face all the odds in life and showers your life with unlimited happiness. Wish you a very enjoyable Durga puja!

The mesmerizing sound of Dhak is reminding us all that Maa is coming once again. I wish you peace, happiness, and joy on this happy occasion of Durga Puja!

I wish the blessing of Maa Durga fills your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2022.

It is time to welcome Maa Durga and celebrate for all the glory and blessing – she has blessed us throughout the year! Let’s make Durga Puja 2022 a memorable one.

Happy Durga Puja 2022! I hope this Durga Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments for you. May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy

May the love of Maa Durga surround you all year long and protect you from any harm. Happy Durga Puja 2022

Happy Durga Puja 2022! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and strength in your life!

My sincere greetings for the Durga Puja holiday. Enjoy your time with family and friends while being safe and having a good time.

I send you my best wishes for a prosperous and successful Durga Puja. I pray that you have the best blessings from Goddess Durga today and always.

Happy Navratri and best wishes for plenty of peace and prosperity.

The sun rises every day to remind us that light will always triumph over darkness. Enjoy the celebration where good triumphs over evil. Greetings for Durga Puja 2022!

