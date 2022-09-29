Bengaluru: Senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist A K Anil Kumar has been elected as the Vice- President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), according to ISRO.
Anil Kumar is currently working as Associate Director, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.
Founded in 1951, IAF is world’s leading space advocacy body with 433 members in 72 nations.
IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space, the national space agency noted.
“It (Anil Kumar’s election) is a recognition of ISRO’s space endeavours that help in promoting international collaboration,” Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a tweet.
Also read | ASI to seek world heritage status for Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in Bihar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ISRO scientist Anil Kumar elected VP of International Astronautical Federation
- All women entitled to safe, legal abortion: Supreme Court
- Assam: Prez Murmu to inaugurate Dhubri Medical College on Oct 12
- 1 dead, 9 TMC supporters injured in accident while returning from rally
- Sikkim: Golay hands job orders to 2000 unemployed as ‘Dushera Gift’
- Assam: Several including schoolchildren missing as boat capsizes in Dhubri