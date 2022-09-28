Dengue cases on rise in Bengal, 840 new infections reported
Kolkata: West Bengal recorded 1,375 new dengue cases on Tuesday, a health official said.

The number of dengue patients admitted in state hospitals also rose to 724, he said.

Most of the cases were reported from North 24-Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Birbhum districts, he added.

