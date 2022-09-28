Bans on RSS, Maoists were not effective: CPI(M) on Centre's move against PFI

New Delhi: The CPI(M) said it opposes the extremist views of the Popular Front of India (PFI), but does not support the way the government is tackling it by banning the outfit under the anti-terror law UAPA.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Left party alleged that the PFI and the RSS have been engaged in killings and retaliatory killings in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, vitiating the atmosphere with a view to create communal polarisation.

“However, the notification of the PFI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is not the way to tackle this problem. Past experience has shown that bans on organisations like the RSS and the Maoists were not effective, it said.

It suggested that there has to be firm administrative action under the existing laws against the PFI whenever it indulges in illegal or violent activities.

The statement said the PFI holds extremist views and has been indulging in violent activities against its perceived opponents.

“The CPI(M) has been strongly opposed to these extremist views and has always condemned the violent activities of the PFI,” it said.

Calling on the government to expose PFI’s sectarian and divisive ideology, the Left party said that the organisation has to be fought politically among the people.

There are also extremist organisations like the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, elements of whom have been implicated in the killings of noted secular writers and personalities.

All these forces, whether they represent extremist majority or minority groups, must be combated by utilising the regular laws of the land and by firm administrative action.

‘Maintaining the secular-democratic character of the republic by countering such forces must be the prime duty of those who exercise power and are sworn to uphold the Constitution, it said.

