Dengue cases on rise in Bengal, 840 new infections reported

Kolkata: Dengue cases continued to rise in West Bengal, as the state recorded 840 new infections, health department officials said.
Most of the cases have been reported from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, they said.
The state had logged 635 new cases on Saturday. At present, 541 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.
Health officials and doctors urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like using mosquito nets and not allowing water accumulation in and around homes, among other steps.
Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 21,13,387, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 21,499 as three more persons succumbed to the virus, it said.
