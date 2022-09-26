New Delhi: Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Maj Gen Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi on Monday met Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and they discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral ties, the IAF said.
Both the chiefs also talked about means to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
“Major General Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force and Air Defence called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today. The two Chiefs discussed ways & means to enhance existing bilateral ties & strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the IAF tweeted.
The Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared a couple of pictures of the meeting of the two chiefs.
Meanwhile, in another tweet, the IAF greeted the Military Engineer Services on its 100th Raising Day.
“Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all air warriors felicitate all personnel of the Military Engineer Services on the occasion of their 100th Raising day. We acknowledge and appreciate the yeoman service rendered by MES over the years and the key role played by them in nation building,” it wrote on the microblogging site.
Also read | India to work with G20 to address issues of debt, food and energy security: EAM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In a world first, NASA’s DART mission is about to smash into an asteroid. What will we learn?
- Meghalaya: Curtain raiser for 2nd North East Olympic Games held
- UAE Air Force commander meets IAF chief
- Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu
- Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: Thakur
- Sikkim: Pakyong ranked 8th among top 10 districts of India