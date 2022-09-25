Navaratri is observed in honour of Mother Goddess Durga and is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival which marks the beginning of the spring season.

The day is observed for different reasons and is celebrated differently in various parts of the Indian culture.

Throughout the auspicious days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much splendour.

Devotees observe fasts and offer their prayers and during the nine days of the festival devotees pray to nine different avatars of the Goddess.

To make this auspicious occasion even more joyous, Here are some wishes and greetings we have put together for your loved ones.

Spread the festivity and wish your friends and family on this auspicious occasion!

Hope this Navratri brings good fortune and long-lasting happiness to you! Happy Navratri!

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri. Happy Navratri!

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Navratri with plenty of peace and prosperity!

May your home is blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

On the occasion of Navratri, I wish that all your sorrows come to an end and this festive occasion brings along new hope for you. Happy Navratri.

May the celebrations of Navratri infuse your life with unmatched energy and happiness. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you.

May the bright colours and high spirits of Navratri bless your year with success, prosperity and happiness. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

The celebrations of Navratri inspire us all to be happy in life and to be thankful for whatever we have been blessed with. Happy Navratri to you.

Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up your as well as your dear ones’ lives.

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life.

Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

