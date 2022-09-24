Kolkata: An month-long exhibition showcasing 30 artefacts on ‘Durga – The Divine Power’ will begin at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday.

A collection of statues, paintings, coins and other artefacts, in the possession of the museum, will be put on display at the exhibition, which will begin on Mahalaya — five days ahead of Durga puja, Museum Director AD Choudhury told PTI on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We will project different sides of Goddes Durga — Durga as ‘Stree Shakti’, Durga as daughter, Durga as mother of Lord Ganesh, Durga as warrior goddess — at the exhibition,” he said.

The exhibition will mark the distinction accorded by UNESCO to Durga puja, highlighting the intangible heritage aspect, he said.

A terracotta Mahisashurmardini from Mathura, a stone Mahisashurmardini from Hyderabad, a Kalighat patachitra and Abanindranath Tagore’s ‘Ganesh Janani’ will be featured among the exhibits.

Also read | Govt proposes to bring internet calling, messaging apps under telecom licence

Trending Stories









