'National Chai Day': Top 7 chai for your desi palette

National Chai Day is celebrated on September 21 and is a day held in appreciation for this globally loved drink.

Chai is healthy, beneficial and a mood setter for many. Also referred to as masala chai, is a sweet Indian tea beverage with a slight hint of spiciness, traditionally consisting of aromatic spices like cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, and pepper.

The word ‘chai’ is the Hindi word for ‘tea’ which was derived from “cha,” the Chinese word for tea.

National Chai Day was officially started in 2018 and is said to have been founded by Somrus, the world’s first line of Indian liquors.

Whether serve it iced, hot or as part of a sumptuous dish, there are several ways to enjoy the rich and flavourful taste.

The drink has been gaining more and more popularity by every passing year. Hence this day is celebrated with an aim to increase its admiration and consumption.

What can be a better way to celebrate this delicious drink than to preapre and pour some yourself.

To celebrate this day, here are some chai you must try –

1. Cardamom Chai

Cardamom Chai or Elaichi Chai with milk is a wonderful Indian style tea that is perfect on its own. It is rich in taste and uses only cardamom to delicately fragrance creamy tea.

Photo credit: Pinterest

2. Lemongrass Chai

An herbal tea made from the dried leaves or stalks of the lemongrass plant.

Lemongrass tea possess a unique lemony flavor. It features tangy notes of classic lemons. It is mildly sweet and is light yellow when brewed which boasts hints of lemon in its aroma.

Photo credit: Pinterest

3. Ginger Chai

Nothing beats a hot cup of ginger tea. It helps in boosting ones immunity and also helps to fight certain viral infections.

Ginger tea is also known as ‘Adrak chai’ and is widely consumed. Made by grating ginger into brewed black tea along with milk and sugar.

Nothing can go wrong with this hot brew.

Photo credit: Pinterest

4. Masala Chai

An Indian tea beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices. This India beverage has gained worldwide popularity and has become a feature in many coffee and tea houses.

This spice filled tea has a perfect blend of flavour and is enjoyed throughout. It is widely believed that a cup of masala chai can prevent various kinds of illnesses and will keep you healthy.

It has a refreshing and calming effect on the body and since it contains cinnamon and clove, it adds as a benifit to the imune system.

And if you are struggling with digestion, make sure to drink masala chai with elaichi. Therefore a cup of masala chai is the solution to most of your problems!

Photo credit: Pinterest

5. Earl Grey

Earl Grey is one of the most recognized flavored tea. This quintessentially tea is typically a black tea base flavored with oil from the rind of bergamot orange, a citrus fruit.

The tea contains antioxidants that support heart health and prevent serious cardiovascular disease and helps in controling blood pressure.

It can be enjoyed as-is or with the addition of milk, honey, and lemon.

Photo credit: Pinterest

6. Sulaimani chai

Sulaimani tea adds the much needed zest to an otherwise dull day!

In Arabic, the name Sulaiman translates to ‘Man of peace’.

Believed to have originated in the Arab world, the tea is part of the culinary tradition of India’s Malabar region.

The robustness of this refreshing tea is balanced with spices and the tang of lemon, creating a soothing brew.

This is what makes the simple and comforting tea a must try!

Photo credit: Pinterest

7. Kashmiri kahwa

Kashmiri Kahwa is an aromatic tea infused with delicate flavors of whole Indian spices.

It is made by boiling green tea leaves with saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and occasionally Kashmiri roses. It is generally served with sugar or honey and crushed nuts.

It is one of the most beneficial tea since it enhances the overall immune system, improves skin health, improves digestion and is also rich in anti-oxidants.

Photo credit: Pinterest

