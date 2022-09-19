Guwahati: The 51st Annual Freshers-cum Nagas’-Meet of the Naga Students’ Union Bangalore (NSUB), under the theme “Becoming the Change”, was conducted successfully on Saturday at the India Campus Crusade for Christ, Bangalore.

The event was attended by more than 700 Nagas residing in and around Bangalore, marking it as one of the biggest freshers’ meet in NSUB’s history.

The first session was opened by a folk dance by the Tangkhul Naga Welfare Society Bangalore, followed by an invocation prayer by Pastor Nikato Yeptho of the Naga Christian Fellowship, Bangalore.

NSUB President D Thopulou welcomed the gathering and expressed his gratitude to all the subunits of NSUB for their relentless support. He acknowledged the foundation laid by the former leaders, and said that the union will work hand in hand with all Naga fellowships and churches in the city to foster unity and welfare of the Naga people.

Executive Director of BR Innovations and Proprietor of BNS Enterprises, Bendang Yanger, graced the event as Chief Guest. Sr Manager – HR Operations HCL Technologies Neite Kapfo, Assistant Vice President, and Head of Financial Analytics, MBB Labs – MAYBANK Vijay Joseph Kapanee, were the guests of honour.

Rev Yarngam Muivah of the Tangkhul Baptist Church Bangalore offered prayers for the 100 freshers that were present at the event. A speech on behalf of the freshers was delivered by Jeviholi Swu. Thanking the NSUB, Swu urged all freshers to stay connected with the union family, and give their best in whatever they do.

Naga students studying in different institutions in the city presented group and folk songs, and dances were performed by subunits of the NSUB.

A vote of thanks was given by NSUB Cultural Secretary Stoilung Rangteina, followed by a closing prayer by Wijonbou Dirinamai, Pastor of the Liangmai Christian Fellowship Bangalore. The first session was followed by a Naga feast.

The second session of the programme included solo and group performances by various Naga artists. The NSUB Mr and Miss Freshers was one of the special events of the evening. The contest was judged by Vijay Kapanee, Rubaru India 2020-21 Songashim Rungsung, and Gloria Tep, a former MTV Model.

The titles of Mr and Miss Freshers were bagged by Elow Kayina representing the Mao unit, and Aileen Samjaila of the Maram unit respectively.

JN Langa Standhope of Poumai and Dindin Newmai of Zeliangrong, won the best traditional costume title. The event concluded successfully with a closing prayer by Pastor Levi Maheo of the Mao Fellowship Bangalore.

The event was co-sponsored by YellowBerry School of Digital Arts, Cut Mate Academy of Hair and Skin, Hm Artistic Flo, and Maven Kitchen. The media partners were Eastern Mirror, Imphal Free Press, and Hornbill TV. Ekhe Entertainment and Visual Perception were the photo and videography partners.

The office of NSUB along with all its subunits expressed its gratitude to all the Nagas in the city for coming together on this occasion. This was the first offline event after the pandemic, with a large number of Naga students and professionals turning up for the event.

