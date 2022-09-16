Like every year, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on September 17 across the country. The day, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, also known as the chief architect of the world.

In Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is depicted with four hands holding a measuring tape, book, scale and a pot. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, devotees set up idols of Lord Vishwakarma in their workplaces and homes, wishing for prosperity and success.

We have curated some of the best wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us an important life lesson of respecting the artisans, carpenters, sculptors, architects, mechanics and technicians, without whom life wouldn’t be as easy and comfortable as it is.

On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, here’s extending my warm and sincere wishes to you and your family.

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to you.

May you have the beautiful home of your dreams and succeed in all your endeavours. Have a shubh Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones.

May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

May you be blessed with success and growth in your home, business and life. A very Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to you.

Here’s paying a humble tribute to the architect of Gods and the God of all the skills. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your loved ones.

Lord Vishwakarma is the divine craftsman, sculptor, architect & engineer of the Gods, and also the creator of the Universe. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Today is the day to pray to the creator of tools and machines and to seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life. Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

On the special occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, I wish that you are always blessed with prosperity and happiness, success and achievements with the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

May you always have the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma by your side. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

May Lord Vishwakarma is there to bless each venture of your life and assist you to become roaring in life…. heart desires on Vishwakarma Puja!!!

Hoping for the best start of your year this Vishwakarma Day. May lord Vishwakarma bring you all the skills to fly through this year. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, I wish you and your business the best of Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings.

Vishwakarma Jayanti ke shubh avsar par, meri taraf se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

